Virginia man killed when pickup broadsides tractor-trailer

A 95-year-old man was killed when his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer backing into a driveway, Virginia State Police said.

A news release from the agency said the tractor trailer was blocking Route 460 in Windsor while the driver attempted to back the rig into a residential driveway on Tuesday afternoon.

According to state police, the pickup truck was traveling east on Route 460 when it struck the tractor-trailer in the side. The driver, who died at the scene, was identified as Rufus Murry Wilson of Wakefield.

Officials said neither alcohol nor speed were a contributing factor, but an investigation the case continues. No charges have been filed so far.