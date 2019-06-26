Virginia man known as ‘Zoo Ninja’ to compete in American Ninja Warrior

Justin Andelin, also known as the ‘Zoo Ninja,’ will compete in this season of the TV series "American Ninja Warrior."

The Richmond native and Metro Richmond Zoo employee trains where he grew up, living at the Zoo.

His father, Jim Andelin, opened the Metro Richmond Zoo to the public in 1995.

Justin currently works as a full-time manager at the Zoo, which houses 2,000 animals from around the world.

Andelin says he loves the family business, caring for animals and promoting conservation efforts.

The monkeys and apes have also influenced his ninja skills.

He regularly works out on the Great Ape Exhibits, the Zoo’s Zipline and Adventure Park, and all around the Zoo to prepare for the 11th season of American Ninja Warrior.

He will appear next Monday, July 1, at 8 p.m. in the ANW Baltimore City qualifying episode.