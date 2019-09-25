Lynchburg man pleads guilty to killing Appomattox woman in 2018

A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to first-degree murder for the death of Lisa Henderson in 2018.

According to WDBJ7, Marquie Williams pleaded in Campbell County Circuit Court.

Henderson was killed April 5, 2018. Her body was found in the woods in Campbell County after being reported missing and the object of a search.

Williams also pleaded guilty to use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny, for stealing the victim's phone and car keys.

He will be sentenced in November 2019.

Williams had been involved in a relationship with Henderson.

Felix Jefferson was also arrested and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of a homicide.

