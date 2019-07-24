Virginia man sentenced for beating, killing 80-year-old in wheelchair

A judge sentenced a Chesterfield, Virginia man to serve 28 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge for brutally beating and killing an elderly man in Richmond in April of 2018.

The judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison with 12 years suspended.

Michael McReynolds killed 80-year-old Johnny Battle at Battle’s Decatur Street home and also attacked another man who was not seriously injured.

“We all look at today as a day of closure,” Battle’s daughter, Sheila Fields, said.

The family sat in the emotional courtroom to hear the sentence being read.

“It’s going to give him time to sit in the jail cell. To sit in prison and think. That’s what he gets,” daughter Barbara Granderson said.

In court, defense lawyers say McReynolds was high off crystal meth and marijuana at the time of the attack. McReynolds also yelled racial slurs, including the N-word, at Battle.

“Our hearts go out to his family as well, and by him being locked up, he isn’t able to be out here and hurt anyone else,” Fields said.

“He was just the love of my life,” Regether Pair said.

Pair spent 20 years with Battle and says she has suffered every day since the attack.

“I think that it’s a relief today. It was a pressure off of me,” Pair said.

“It was difficult just to hear it over again. I believe that justice was served,” Granderson said.

Moving forward, the family is holding on to the good memories, like when they celebrated Battle’s 80th birthday just three months before his death.

“The smile on his face. The tears from his eyes and being surrounded by loved ones. God gave us that day, we didn’t know what was going to happen in April, but God did and he gave us that time to be with him and to show our love,” Fields said.

McReynolds also apologized to Battle’s family and said he had no reason to hate their grandfather.

McReynolds served in the Marine Corps in the 1990s. His lawyer, Christopher Bradshaw, said McReynolds was not in his right mind and suffered from PTSD from his time as a sniper.

In 2003, he was found guilty of assault and battery. He also was convicted of a 2003 hate crime for hurling beer bottles and racial slurs at an Asian man. In 2006, he served jail time after being found guilty of drug possession with intent to distribute.