Virginia man who went viral with son stars in Denny’s commercial

One Virginia native celebrated Father’s Day in a big way.

Stand-up comedian DJ Pryor gained the attention of many after a conversation between him and his 19-month-old son went viral.

The adorable conversation between the son and father has now been shared over a million times on Facebook.

Baby Kingston gives his take on the hit TV show Empire’s season finale, watching it side-by-side with daddy.

“I was a little perplexed how I felt about the show, and he was kind of standing on the floor like he understood what I was talking about. I said, ‘You feel me man?'” Pryor said.

Kingston gave his opinion on how things played out, candidly critiquing with his dad, who also happens to be an actor.

The post was viewed millions of times and racked up 374,000 comments. Even Denny’s took notice.

The father-son duo starred in the restaurant’s Father’s Day commercial, having another one of their epic conversations.

“What’s going on in your life, huh?” DJ asks his son in the commercial.

Baby Kingston is Pryor’s youngest son. He also has an 8-year-old son, Jabari, with his wife, Shanieke.

Although DJ now lives in Clarksville, Tennessee, he says he still has plenty of family in Petersburg, Virginia.

Pryor says he’s performed all over Virginia and across the U.S., and he’s now considering adding Baby Kingston to his routine.