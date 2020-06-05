Virginia mayor who requested Confederate monuments resigns

The mayor of Crewe, in Nottoway County, has resigned just days after requesting Richmond’s Confederate monuments be moved to the town.

FILE - This Tuesday, June 2, 2020 file photo shows a large group of protesters gather around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue near downtown in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's prominent Monument Avenue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Mayor Greg Eanes resigned on Friday, which was effective at noon.

Following Governor Ralph Northam's announcement that the Robert E. Lee monument would be removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's plan to remove all Confederate monuments from the historic street, Eanes had publicly declared his town would take them.

After Eanes requested the monuments, he later pulled the letter he sent to Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney after hearing from his constituents.

Demonstrators also gathered in Crewe on Thursday night, with some calling for his resignation then.

In a statement sent to the Courier-Record, Eanes said “It is unfortunate that a well-intentioned attempt to further our tourism infrastructure to benefit our businesses has been misconstrued. The social media mob notifications have led some citizens of Crewe (to include members of my family) fear for their safety and the safety of their businesses. I know you understand that end-state was never my intent.”

Eanes did not seek re-election in May and was scheduled to have his last day as mayor at the end of June.