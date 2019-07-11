Virginia mom and daughter charged after over 30 animals seized from home

A mother and daughter are facing animal cruelty and neglect charges after over 30 animals were seized from a Virginia home.

Animal control officials responded to a home in the 9100 block of South Courthouse Road in New Kent on July 9, after receiving an anonymous complaint of dogs in a kennel.

Upon arrival, officials found 61-year-old Amy Bonnett of Richmond, and her daughter, 32-year-old Cody Porter, of Henrico, at the home.

Officials say there were several dogs outside the home in kennels, without proper shelter from the elements and dirty water. Deputies also found conditions not suitable for the animals located in and on the property.

A search warrant was obtained and executed by the New Kent Sheriff’s Office, and approximately 25 dogs were found living in “deplorable, inhumane” conditions inside the home.

Deputies say the inside of the home was littered with animal feces, dogs were housed in undersized crates, and the dogs’ coats were severely matted and stained with urine.

Two cats and a hamster were also found living in the home.

Officials say none of the animals in the house had water available to them throughout the home, and the entire structure was “deplorable and completely unsanitary.”

All of the animals were seized.

Bonnett and Porter both face 25 counts of animal cruelty and nine counts of animal neglect.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.