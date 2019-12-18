Virginia mother convicted in 4-year-old son’s death

A Virginia mother has been convicted in the death of her 4-year-old son in May.

Four-year-old Demetrius Jefferson died after a shooting in the 200 block of North Laburnum Avenue in Henrico.

A family spokesperson said at the time that the boy found a gun, fired it and shot himself.

While the mother, Tiara Jefferson, had the murder charge against her set aside, she was convicted of Child Abuse-Serious Injury after entering an Alford Plea. She is scheduled to be sentenced in March of next year.

In May, Jefferson said she had taken some medicine for her ADHD that made her drowsy the night her son got ahold of the gun, and she fell asleep.

She said she woke up to the sound of a gunshot.

