Virginia mother sentenced in 13-month-old daughter's death

A Virginia woman has been sentenced to six months in jail in connection with the death of her 13-month-old daughter in 2017.

The Roanoke Times reports 30-year-old Tabitha Danielle Amos was ordered by a Franklin County judge to serve six months for drug possession and for child cruelty in the death of her daughter, Gabriella Moore.

Authorities say Amos found Gabriella lying unresponsive in a toilet at the home of a friend they were visiting in September 2017, and a medical examiner says the child drowned. Franklin County assistant prosecutor Sandra Workman said a drug screen later showed Amos tested positive for "a phenomenally high level of methamphetamine."

Although Amos didn't testify, she read a written statement, apologizing to Moore and to both of their families.

_____________

July 17

A Virginia woman has pleaded no contest to charges in the death of her 1-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive lying in a toilet bowl.

The Roanoke Times reports 30-year-old Tabitha Danielle Amos entered the plea Tuesday to charges including child cruelty with injury and felony possession of narcotics.

Gabriella Elizabeth Moore was found unresponsive in 2017 by her mother. Prosecutors say Amos tested positive for a "phenomenally" high level of methamphetamine. Assistant prosecutor Sandra Workman says Gabriella mostly was left in the company of a 3-year-old and 7-year-old.

Amos was arrested in January of this year. Authorities say she was caught while posing online as an escort. She's posted bail and is free until her September sentencing. Her defense attorney, Tripp Hunt, says she's pregnant and "doing really well."