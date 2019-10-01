Virginia motorcycle club's joy ride ends with 3 fatalities

What was supposed to be a recreational ride for members of a Virginia motorcycle club has left three dead and two injured after one bike's crash set off a chain of other wrecks along a highway.

Southern Cross motorcycle club founder Teddy Newsome said Monday that he and seven members had gone out for a joy ride Saturday. He told The Richmond Times-Dispatch he was leading the way as the members, some carrying two people per bike, followed. Then, he saw the first bike go down, as three other motorcycles behind it lost control and crashed, some hitting guard rails.

Police say three people died: Husband and wife John Todt, 56, and Roxann Todt, 53, of Mckenney, who were sharing a bike, and Teresa Sexton, 41, of Petersburg.

Two more remain in the hospital. Seven riders in total were thrown from their bikes. Two of them have since been released from the hospital.

State Police are investigating. Sgt. Keeli Hill said speed was a factor.

Fellow bikers are now honoring their legacy and contribution to the community with an upcoming charity motorcycle ride.

John and Roxann are known for their love of riding, and each other. The pair were married for more than 30 years. They helped organize many of the charity events hosted by their riding club.

"They went together, so neither of them have to grieve about one another," said friend Ron Barfield.

John grew up in Petersburg and is well known in the local biker circle.

"Quite a character. He’s very well-loved in his community and the riding community of Richmond, Petersburg and the Tri-Cities,” said Dusty Mayers, another member of the Southern Cross Riding Club.

Teresa Sexton leaves behind two children and was known for her kindness and willingness to help at any benefit event.

"One of the sweetest girls I ever met," said Teddy Newsome, president of the Southern Cross Riding Club.

Virginia State Police say speed was a factor in the accident. But the bikers who were riding with the victims say the ramp is constantly covered in gravel because of heavy truck traffic. That gravel proved fatal Saturday night.

“It’s always got gravel on it that comes out of the tailgates of dump trucks,” said Newsome.

Newsome says the ramp needs to be more regularly cleared of gravel and debris left by trucks constantly heading onto the highway.

The club is now organizing a benefit motorcycle ride on October 19 to help the families of John, Roxann and Teresa. More details will be released as the event is planned.

“They do so much for so many people. We got to do something for them,” said Barfield.