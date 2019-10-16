Virginia nurse helps deliver 3 of her grandchildren within 36 hours

A nurse at Sentara Martha Jefferson has been delivering babies there for more than 25 years. Now, add to that delivering three of her own grandchildren in the span of 36 hours.

Credit: WVIR

Sharon Fickley says she and her family were not sure when the babies would be born. They knew it would be close, but maybe not that close.

Fickley started her nursing career at Sentara Martha Jefferson decades ago. Over the years, the people there have become like family.

“They're more than just coworkers. They are people I love and trust,” said Fickley.

That bond was put to the test when three of Fickley's grandchildren were born there over a day and a half.

“As soon as the babies were born she had turned around and started crying - we all started crying because it was just one of those moments,” said Nurse Samantha Spiker, who helped with the delivery.

All three babies – two twin boys and one girl – were born healthy.

“I was there as a support person for Alyssa, and actually, when my daughter-in-law had the twins and my son. I actually was their nurse,” said Fickley. “It did feel a little overwhelming at the time just not knowing right not knowing what would happen when and how to arrange care for the older kids and whether or not I would be here.”

But the family, along with Sentara’s nurses, handled the busy week.

"It is like my family here. I can rest easy knowing that they're going to give the best care that they give to everybody,” said Fickley.

“If anybody could do it, Sharon could do it. She's a perfect all-around nurse here, grandma at home,” said Spiker.

Now, all three of the two-month old babies are doing well, happy, and so is grandma.

Fickley now has 8 grandchildren.