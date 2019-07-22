Virginia officer shot responding to 'disorderly' crowd

A Virginia police officer is expected to recover after being shot while responding to a large, disorderly crowd.

A spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department told news outlets the officer was part of a group of officers who were called to 5th Avenue and Magnolia Street at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night to investigate a disorderly group.

Police said the group mostly dispersed when they arrived, with some people running into buildings, but officers did try to detain one person. During that incident, a shot was fired unexpectedly from inside the man’s backpack, and the officer was struck in both legs.

Richmond Police said the officer had surgery Monday, and is expected to make a full recovery.

David B. Ford, 22, of Henrico, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

“I’m glad our officer is going to fully recover,” RPD Chief William C. Smith said in a press release. “I’ve visited with him in the hospital. He’s in good spirits. His family is with him. Other officers are visiting him as well. It will be a good day for this Department when he returns to active duty. It’s the unknown threat that every officer must face when they are asked to respond to calls like this one.”

