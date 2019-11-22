Virginia officials consider solutions as the 540 area code is about to run out of numbers

According to Virginia officials, the 540 area code will soon run out of phone numbers — and they want public comments as they decide how to solve the problem.

Virginia's State Corporation Commission (SCC) announced on Nov. 22 that they've set 3 hearings throughout the '540' region in the spring of 2020 to get public feedback on a "proposed solution for resolving the exhaustion of available phone numbers in the 540 area code."

According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), which is the federal agency in charge of fixing area code exhaustion, the 540 area code will run out of available numbers in 2022.

That's due to subscriber growth and the ever-expanding number of devices in need of phone numbers.

The 540 area code has been around since 1996, when it was created by splitting the 804 area code, which was nearing exhaustion at that point.

According to the Virginia SCC, they're considering three possible solutions.

1. They would superimpose a newly assigned area code over the region currently covered by the 540 area code. That would mean the entire 540 area code zone would then be covered by both 540 and a new area code.

2. Another option would be a geographic split, carving the existing 540 area code zone into two separate areas, one of which would convert to a new area code.

3. A third option would involve creating no new area codes, but overlaying the 540 area code zone with either the 434 area code or the 276 area code. In both of those scenarios, the current 540 area code zone would essentially be combined with the 434 area code zone or the 276 area code zone. Then, numbers would be assigned in areas of both 540 and either 434 or 276.

The SCC has scheduled three public hearings to get comments from residents in the 540 area, including:

• March 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the Roanoke City Council Chambers, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Avenue, S.W., Room 450, Roanoke

• March 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the Rockingham County Administration Center, Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, 20 E. Gay Street, Harrisonburg

• March 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the Warren County General District Court, Courthouse Square, 1 East Main Street, Front Royal

Then, there will be an overall hearing in Richmond on May 6, 2020, in the Commission’s second-floor courtroom located in the Tyler Building at 1300 East Main Street.

If you plan to comment, you should arrive to the hearing early and sign in with the SCC bailiff. The Richmond hearing will also be broadcast via audio stream.

Written comments can be submitted by April 29, 2020, sent to:

Clerk of the State Corporation Commission, Document Control Center

P.O. Box 2118

Richmond, Virginia 23219-2118

Comments can also be submitted online, referencing case number PUR-2019-00148, at scc.virginia.gov/case/PublicComments.aspx.