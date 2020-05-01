Virginia officials warn boaters of dangerous conditions this weekend

With an excess of rainfall over the last few weeks in the Shenandoah Valley and across much of Virginia, the National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for locations across the state.

In Harrisonburg, we received over 6 inches of rain in April, which is about as much was we recorded from January to March combined.

With rainfall slowly accumulating over time, river and creek levels have risen, and they keep rising after the rain stops, with water flowing from its source downstream.

A number of roads in the valley were closed due to high water on Thursday.

Now, heading into the weekend, we've got beautiful weather in the forecast – possibly hitting 80 degrees.

With that, a lot of people are planning to get out and enjoy the outdoors (while social distancing, of course) — but the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is warning people not to forget how high water levels remain and also how cold the water still is.

DGIF Conservation Police Officers have responded to several boating incidents in recent weeks that left people dead or injured because boaters attempted to navigate waters affected by heavy rains as the water temperature remained cold, which can make breathing very difficult in the case of a capsizing.

Navigating rivers in the current conditions, the DGIF says, can be hazardous due to significantly higher than normal water levels and trash and other debris that could be floating on the surface or just below the waterline.

"Disregarding safety messages and attempting to boat on rising or flooded waters not only puts the boaters at risk, but also our CPOs and other first responders that are called to rescue them," said Major Scott Naff with DGIF's Conservation Police.

Major Naff also urged boaters to heed all safety warnings and check conditions before any attempt to launch.

If you are a canoer, kayaker or other recreational boater and chose to launch on any river, DGIF makes the following recommendations:

• They strongly urge you to think before you go. Always check local river conditions. A resource for this is the American Whitewater website: https://www.americanwhitewater.org

• Check your local forecast. Pop-up storms can cause flash flooding and water levels can change drastically and quickly.

• Check the River and Lake conditions with the National Weather Service (Wakefield office: here; Blacksburg office: here)

• Be aware that it is possible that high water will force the temporary closing of some boat ramps.

• Have a good plan and share your plan with someone who knows where you will be and when to expect you to return.

• Finally, make sure you have the proper equipment on board and that you wear a properly sized and fitted life jacket. Remember that life jackets do save lives!

DGIF is the boating agency for the Commonwealth and recommends that all boaters and paddlers take a boating safety course, whether they are required to or not by law.

Information on taking a boating safety course can be found here.

