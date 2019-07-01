Virginia one of the safest states on Fourth of July, study says

If you’re celebrating the Fourth of July in Virginia, that may not only be a good thing, but a safe thing.

According to a study performed by 'A Secure Life,' Virginia is the eighth safest state in the country when it comes to celebrations on Independence Day.

The study looked at data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which says the Fourth of July is one of the deadliest days of the year for drivers. The National Fire Protection Agency also said there are more fires reported on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey took the top three spots for the safest states, while Oklahoma took the top spot for the most dangerous state on the Fourth of July, followed by Oregon and Mississippi.

For a look at the full report, click here.

