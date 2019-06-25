Virginia parents charged in death of baby found with cocaine, heroin in her system

A Danville mother and father have been charged with homicide after their two-month-old baby was found dead with cocaine and heroin in her system.

The Danville Police Department said arrests have been made in the death of a two-month-old baby girl that took place on November 24, 2018.

Officers responded to the scene, where they say Eugene Chandler was holding an unresponsive child.

Officers said they immediately initiated CPR. The Danville Lifesaving Crew transported the baby to the SOVAH Health emergency room, where the baby girl was pronounced dead.

After further investigation of the parents 'home, investigators found evidence indicating drug use within the home. An autopsy later found that the two-month-old girl's cause of death was due to an "acute heroin and cocaine intoxication in a setting of co-sleeping."

On June 24, a Danville grand jury indicted the Danville parents for the death of the two-month-old. Eugene Chandler Jr. and Shaleigh Brumfield were each formally charged with felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child.

Chandler, 27 and Brumfield, 26, were both arrested without incident on June 25. Both parents are being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.