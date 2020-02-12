Virginia parents sentenced for death of baby with cocaine in her system

UPDATE (Feb. 12, 2020):

Two Danville parents have been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in the drug-related death of a two-month-old baby.

Marleigh Chandler died at a hospital in 2018, hours after being found unresponsive. It was determined she died of a drug overdose. She had heroin and cocaine in her system.

Investigators found evidence indicating drug use within the home. An autopsy found the two-month-old girl's cause of death was an "acute heroin and cocaine intoxication in a setting of co-sleeping."

At least one of the parents had been sleeping with the baby shortly before she died.

Eugene Chandler Jr., 27, and Shaleigh Brumfield, 26, were charged with felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child.

Two days after the arrests, one of the baby's grandfathers released a statement.

“The charges have put a major dent in the family that’s already lost so much," Eugene Chandler Sr., Eugene Chandler's father, told WDBJ7. "We, the family, believe Marleigh’s death is an accident and not an intentional act. We were blindsided by this and did not see any neglect to Marleigh from Eugene because of drugs. We do not condone illegal drug use.”

June 25, 2019

Chandler, 27 and Brumfield, 26, were both arrested without incident on June 25. Both parents are being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.