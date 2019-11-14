Virginia pastor acquitted in West Virginia sex abuse case

A Virginia pastor has been acquitted of charges that he sexually abused a girl under the age of 12 in West Virginia.

The Exponent Telegram reports a jury on Wednesday found 77-year-old Daniel Houston Shafer of Elk Creek, Virginia, not guilty of first-degree sexual abuse.

Harrison County Detective Sgt. Zach Mealey had said Shafer was accused of inappropriately touching a girl while visiting in 2018.

Shafer’s attorney, Tom Dyer, questioned the reliability of the accuser during the two-day trial. Dyer says Shafer and his family feel vindicated and that there is “a great sense of relief that it’s all over.”

Shafer was previously listed as the pastor of Highway for the Remnant Ministries Inc. on the church’s website. The website says his son Scott Shafer is the new full-time speaker.

_____________

Dec. 5, 2018

Authorities say a Virginia pastor has been accused of molesting a girl in West Virginia.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office tells The Exponent Telegram that 76-year-old Daniel Houston Shafer is jailed in Dublin, Virginia and that he's waived extradition.

Detective Sgt. Zach Mealey says Shafer is accused of inappropriately touching a girl younger than 12 while visiting Harrison County this year.

He says Shafer will be taken to county Magistrate Court for an initial appearance on a first-degree sexual abuse charge. The sheriff's office has until next Monday to pick Shafer up.

Shafer is listed as pastor of Highway for the Remnant Ministries Inc. on the church's website. It is unclear if Shafer has a lawyer who could comment for him.