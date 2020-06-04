Virginia paid $60K to settle suit against Radford University

Virginia paid $60,000 to settle a race discrimination lawsuit filed by a former administrator at Radford University.

The Roanoke Times reports the suit was filed in 2019 by Ebenezer Kolajo. The 67-year-old is a former assistant provost for academic assessment at the public university.

Kolajo's federal suit alleged that the school eliminated his job in 2018 because he is black and of Nigerian descent. RU denied the allegations.

Radford's chief of staff and Kolajo's attorney both declined comment to the newspaper.

The suit claimed Kolajo had positive job performance reviews before a new superior criticized his department, said she couldn't understand his accent and corrected his pronunciation. That person retired in December.

The Virginia Department of Treasury released the settlement figure because of a request by The Roanoke Times.