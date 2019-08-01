Virginia pays out $87 million in unclaimed assets this year

Virginia's Unclaimed Property Program has had another record-breaking year, returning $87.1 million in unclaimed assets to state residents.

The amount paid out in Fiscal Year 2019 is a 9.5% increase over the previous fiscal year. More than $847 million has been paid out since the program started in 1961.

Every year, millions of dollars in assets are turned over to the state Treasury Department as unclaimed property. Anyone who has lived or worked in Virginia can visit the free site, www.vaMoneySearch.org, to check whether there are any lost or abandoned assets in their name.

Unclaimed property can include utility deposits, customer refunds, unpaid wages, money from insurance policies, securities and investments, bank accounts and tangible property.



Virginia’s Consumer Protection Law requires businesses to turn unclaimed property over to the state, and then the state holds the property until the rightful owner files a claim for it.

“Our mission is to protect the property interests of citizens and return these assets to the rightful owner,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne. “Our program is a central ‘lost and found’ and every citizen should check our free search site at least once a year.”

If you're searching for unclaimed property, make sure to use the official state site and be aware of fee-based unauthorized or unsolicited offers to find unclaimed property for you.

“Reuniting owners with their unclaimed property is something we take very seriously,” said Virginia Treasurer Manju Ganeriwala. “We proactively attempt to locate owners through newspaper advertising, a free online search, and targeted outreach efforts. There is no deadline and no fees will be charged to claim your property.”