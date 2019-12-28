Virginia plant fire ruled accidental, causes $4M in damages

Officials say a fire at a western Virginia can manufacturing plant caused $4 million in damages and led to injuries for two firefighters.

News outlets report the Ardagh Group plant in north Roanoke County was extinguished by early Saturday.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, while another was treated at the scene for a back injury.

No employees were injured. The fire has been ruled accidental and caused heavy smoke and water damage.

Ardagh is a food and beverage packing company based in Luxembourg that opened the plant in 2014.