Virginia police: Child stole car; crashed after chase

Police in Virginia say a child driving a stolen vehicle led officers on a chase that ended in a crash.

Photo: WVEC

News outlets report a juvenile was driving a car near Portsmouth on Sunday night and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a power pole around 12:23 a.m. at Des Moines Avenue and Duke Street.

Police did not release either the age or sex of the minor.

Images from the crash scene show a snapped power pole and a leaking fire hydrant. Witnessed told WVEC a street sign was also knocked down.

“They hit a fire hydrant, there’s water all over the ground, there’s electric lines down. I can’t even go to my house until they get all of that fixed,” a neighbor said.

WTKR reports some residents nearby lost power because of damage from the crash. Crews with Dominion Energy worked to restore power to the area.

News outlets quote police as saying that they're still looking for a passenger who was in the car during the chase. If you have any information about this case, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

