Virginia police department wins national lip sync video contest

The Norfolk Police Department's "Uptown Funk" lip sync video was voted best in the country during Monday's "Lip Sync to the Rescue" special on CBS.

The department recorded the lip sync challenge video to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's 2014 single "Uptown Funk."

According to CBS affiliate WTKR, the first round of voting began on CBS.com in April, and the Top 10 videos were revealed during the live show.

Not long before the show, Bruno Mars shared NPD's video and encouraged viewers to vote for it.

NPD's video was voted the #1 video by viewers during the live show.

The department will be awarded $100,000.