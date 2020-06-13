Virginia police looking for car involved in I-64 shooting

Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a shooting on Interstate 64 that left a 34-year-old woman hospitalized.

In a news release, police said that at about 10:10 p.m. Friday night, a white Dodge Stratus and a silver Ford Flex were heading north on Interstate 95 at the I-95/I-64 Bryan Park interchange when the vehicles began “engaging in aggressive driving.”

As both vehicles took an exit ramp, the driver of the Dodge fired several shots into the rear of the Ford.

The Dodge then pulled up along the passenger side of the Ford and the driver continued firing into the Ford. Police said the two vehicles made contact at one point, before the white Dodge Stratus fled the scene.