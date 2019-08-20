Virginia police looking for prisoner who escaped in Richmond

Police in Virginia are searching for a man who said he didn't want to go back to jail, and kicked his way out from a police car in handcuffs.

Richmond police spokesman Gene Lepley says 38-year-old Ameer Ali was being transported to a justice center Monday when he escaped from the cruiser and fled on foot.

Ali has short hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

“He was arrested for an outstanding drug charge from another jurisdiction at the Greyhound Bus Terminal and was being transported to the Justice Center when he kicked his way out of the vehicle in the 800 block of West Catherine Street and fled on foot,” police said in a release.

Police confirmed he was arrested on an outstanding drug warrant from the Tidewater area.

Video from a nearby home's RING doorbell camera shows Ali in a light blue shirt and jeans running through a neighborhood with his hands still cuffed, but moved in front of him rather than behind.

Police brought in three canine units in to help search for Ali.

They shut down surrounding roads and patrolled the area, but Ali remains on the run.

If you see him, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

