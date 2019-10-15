Virginia police officers surprise 9-year-old boy at birthday party

When the police show up at a birthday party, it's not usually the best sign. But for one 9-year old boy living in Scottsville, the boys in blue gave him a surprise he sure won't forget anytime soon.

Camaron Mills invited some friends to his police-themed birthday party over the weekend. When none of them were able to make it, a few calls were made and several Albemarle County police officers came in their cruisers to join in on the fun.

“It just meant so much knowing that it was the police theme and that's what he was looking so forward to, and then to see these officers come up and celebrate his birthday with him not knowing him at all,” said Kim Pompper, Camaron's aunt.

After the celebration, the officers gave Camaron a ride in a cruiser to a store up the road to buy him some presents. Several officers say they plan on staying in touch with Camaron to set up another get-together.