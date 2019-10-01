Virginia police seek help in cold case of slain European tourist

Police are seeking information in the 1999 death of a European tourist who was found beaten to death and left in a Virginia creek.

Prince William County police tweeted information on Saturday about the slaying of 62-year-old Johannes De Hart.

De Hart flew from the Netherlands to Atlanta on September 17, 1999. His son told authorities that the 62-year-old man had been through a divorce and flew to Atlanta in order to visit the U.S.

Just days later, his body was found on Sept. 28 lying face down in a creek near Manassas, about 625 miles northeast of Atlanta.

A composite image was created and aired in the Netherlands, and the body was later identified as De Hart, with the help of the brand of his underwear.

Police say De Hart was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, and they don't believe he was killed where his body was found. They ask anyone with information to call the department at 703-792-7000.