Virginia police stop man with child in car on 100 mph chase

Authorities say a driver led them on a police chase through Virginia's Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel at speeds of 100 mph (161 kph) with an unrestrained child in the car.

Bridge-Tunnel Police Chief Eddie Spencer says 25-year-old Ronald Stow was told to pull over because an officer observed an illegal detector of police radar and a child without a seatbelt.

He says Stow accelerated instead, and officers chased him until speeds reached triple digits. Then they let him go to protect the child.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Michelle Anaya said they soon stopped Stow anyway, and found his car damaged from a hit-and-run.

News outlets report the Millsboro, Delaware man is charged with reckless driving, felony eluding and felony child endangerment, among other crimes.