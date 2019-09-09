Virginia police to reinvestigate 2017 disappearance case

Authorities in Virginia say they're reexamining evidence in the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman who went missing two years ago.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports Marion Police Chief John Clair says the department is reinvestigating Jami Megan-LaBeth Pakacki's unsolved case from the beginning. He says the department hopes a fresh look could turn up new evidence.

Pakacki was last seen in getting into a truck at a home she'd been staying at. Clair said police don't know who was driving.

Pakacki's mother has said she received texts from her daughter's number days later, but the messages contained inconsistencies that led her to believe someone else had the phone.

Friends of Pakacki say they heard from her on social media in the weeks following, but her profiles have since gone inactive.

