Virginia post office named in honor of mass shooting victim

President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law naming a Virginia post office in honor of a mass shooting victim who died saving others.

A Wednesday release from U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria's office states Trump named the Virginia Beach building the Ryan Keith Cox Post Office.

In May, 12 people were killed when a Virginia Beach employee opened fire in a municipal building before being shot and killed by police.

News outlets report Cox had worked for the city for more than a decade. Survivors have told stories of Cox's heroic actions, saying he led a group to an office and barricaded them inside.

Survivor Christi Dewar has said Cox headed toward the sound of gunshots to try to save others. She called Cox a guardian angel.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) released the following statement after President Trump signed the bill, introduced by Rep. Luria, into law:

“There is no way to repay Mr. Cox or his loved ones for the tremendous sacrifice he made on the day of this horrific shooting, but it is our hope that this post office will help honor his memory and heroism in the community he gave his life to protect,” said the Senators. “The Commonwealth will never forget Mr. Cox’s selfless actions.”

The United States Postal Service (USPS) facility is located at 2509 George Mason Drive in Virginia Beach, Virginia. In July, Sens. Warner and Kaine helped secure Senate passage of the legislation by urging leaders of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the Committee that oversees USPS, to support the bill in honor of Cox’s bravery. In June, the senators secured unanimous passage of a Senate resolution honoring the 12 victims of the Virginia Beach shooting.