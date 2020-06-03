Virginia public health officials begin statewide study of COVID-19 antibodies

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is beginning a study to find out how many people in the commonwealth have antibodies to COVID-19. The University of Virginia will lead the Virginia Coronavirus Serology Project.

It plans to enroll 5,000 adults statewide as they come into clinics and lab collection sites for other care. The project will test their blood for antibodies built up in response to a previous, possibly unknown COVID-19 infection.

“We’re approaching individuals who’ve already made the choice to leave their home, be out and about, and have also gone through what ever health care screening is in place or needs to be in place for that setting to make sure the risk of the individual having COVID-19 is low,” VDH public health physician specialist Dr. David Trump said during a webinar about the project.

The study can help estimate the number of people infected with coronavirus in the commonwealth. Antibody tests can also identify potential donors whose plasma could be used to help treat people currently infected with COVID-19.

“It’s important work for the long-term response in Virginia, for the long-term understanding of COVID-19, and for having the tools to best inform you and the public about what is happening with this infection among the peoples of Virginia,” Trump said.

Public health officials hope to have a preliminary report by the end of July.

