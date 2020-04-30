Virginia receives $3.3 billion in federal funding to help localities

Virginia has received $3.3 billion in federal funding to allocate to localities.

According to Virginia Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne, there are several federal acts feeding money into the state, including the CARES Act.

The state has received $8 billion in small business loans and $3.3 billion to allocate to localities.

The $3.3 billion came in two installments and is to be used for direct costs associated with COVID-19, which includes PPE and testing.

There are restrictions on how that money can be used:





It cannot be used to offset revenue losses

Can’t be in a localities original budget

Has to be used by Dec. 31, 2020



Layne says they are in talks with the state’s congressional delegation to lessen restrictions and allow more flexibility.

Of the $3.3 billion, $1.5 billion is suggested to be available to localities in the state. Right now, officials are working with House and Senate to work out how to get the money to localities.

It may be on a per-capita basis or on the number of COVID-19 cases. The goal is to have up to 50% of the funds to localities by mid-May with more available later in the year.

The remaining $1.8 billion is for the state to use on testing, PPE, providing aid to nursing homes and hospitals.

Layne says they will treat dispensing the money like a mini-budget cycle. They will come up with recommendations for Governor Ralph Northam to approve also by mid-May.

Virginia has received $6 billion in other monies that go to educational institutions, hospitals and K-12 schools. This money is mainly for programs already in place such as nutritional programs, expanded health care programs and health education.

bu

Layne said all of this is subject to final federal guidance.