Virginia receives failing grades for State of Tobacco Control report

The American Lung Association has released their annual State of Tobacco Control report , which shows Virginia and West Virginia could be doing more to prevent tobacco use.

The grades were given out based on the following five categories:

- Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs

- Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws

- Level of State Tobacco Taxes

- Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco

- Minimum Age of Sale for Tobacco Products to 21

The Commonwealth received an F in almost every category, except for raising the minimum age of sale for tobacco products to 21, where the state received a D.

West Virginia also received an F in almost every category, except in smoke-free air, where the state received a D.

The Augusta Health Community Health Needs Assessment report for the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro areas, however, shows smoking has gone down throughout their area.

"Smokers, which are regular, or occasional smokers, those who smoke everyday or several days a week, has decreased since 2016," Krystal Moyers, Director of Communtiy Outreach for Augusta Health, said.

However, Moyers said the area falls right in line with the state when it comes to the number of people vaping and is even a slightly above the state and national average.

"In 2016, those vaping were only .3% of total area adults, and in the report in 2019, the instance of area adult vapers is 6.5%," Moyers said.

A recent health department report found that, in West Virginia, more than a third of all high school students report currently using e-cigarettes, which puts the state higher than any other in the country.

Moyers said many people believe vaping is is a safe alternative to cigarette use, but noted we don't currently know the long-term affects of vaping yet.

"I think it's about education and awareness," Moyers said. "Just anecdotally, I believe that some people believe that vaping is a safe alternative to smoking."

She said Augusta Health will be offering new resources and services this new year to help tobacco users eventually quit.

Right now, she encourages anyone who wants to quit tobacco use to call 1-800-QUITNOW.

You can learn more about the State of Tobacco Control report here.