Virginia recidivism rates lowest in the United States

Virginia is the best state in the country at keeping people from returning to jail, according to a new report. The Department of Corrections announced the ranking in a press release on Monday.

Virginia’s recidivism rate is just 23.1%, tied with South Carolina. Community efforts, like the city of Charlottesville’s 'Home to Hope’ program, played a large role in the rankings.

"We've got some things in place to relate it to housing and employment that make it difficult for people when they're just getting out of prison to try to get a job, to try to get housing, to try to go back to school,” Charlene Green, with Office of Human Rights, said.

The 'Home to Hope’ program is staffed by people with time served, helping fellow people with time served to get back to work.

Virginia has been ranked number one for four years straight.