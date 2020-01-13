Virginia rescuers discover body inside burning mobile home

Authorities in Virginia are trying to determine what happened to a person who was found dead inside a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, according to a county fire marshal.

Emergency responders in Bedford County arrived at the mobile home Thursday night to find it burning, with the fire spreading into the nearby woods, news outlets reported over the weekend. Multiple agencies were able to extinguish the blaze, but once inside they discovered the human remains, according to a statement from Fire Marshal Leo George.

The identity of the deceased hasn't been confirmed and police haven't said if they think foul play was involved.

An autopsy is being performed by the Roanoke Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause of death, the statement said. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire.

