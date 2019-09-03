Virginia school board files appeal to defend transgender policy

A Virginia school board has filed a federal appeal to defend its transgender bathroom ban.

File image of Gavin Grimm

The Gloucester County School Board's appeal appeared Tuesday on the docket for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. Briefs containing legal arguments will come next.

The board has been in a yearslong legal fight over the policy with former student Gavin Grimm, a transgender male.

A U.S. District Court judge ruled last month that the board violated Grimm's rights. The policy required transgender students to use private restrooms or bathrooms that correspond with their biological gender. Grimm had to use girls' restrooms or private bathrooms.

The board said it was protecting students' privacy.

Grimm's 2015 lawsuit was once a federal test case and came to embody the debate about transgender student rights.

_____________

Aug. 19

A school board in Virginia says it will keep fighting in court to defend its transgender bathroom ban.

The Gloucester County School Board said Friday it intends to appeal a recent federal court decision that sided with former student Gavin Grimm.

The announcement follows that said the board's bathroom policy violated Grimm's constitutional rights and other federal protections.

The policy required transgender students to use private restrooms or bathrooms that correspond with their biological gender. The board said it was meant to protect students' privacy.

The policy has been the focus of a legal battle for more than four years. Grimm's 2015 lawsuit was once a federal test case and had come to embody the debate about transgender student rights.