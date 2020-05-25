Virginia sees 2nd case of inflammatory COVID-19-linked pediatric syndrome

The Virginia Department of Health has reported the second confirmed case in the state of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the new coronavirus.

The department's website on Monday showed a second case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in the Fairfax Health District, which includes Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church. No other details, including the age of the child, were provided.

Officials confirmed the first case in the same district last week, saying at the time that the child was recovering at home.

While children have generally not experienced severe cases of COVID-19, health officials have warned recently of the new inflammatory illness related to the virus.

MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with COVID-19. The CDC recently alerted doctors that the condition had reported been in at least 110 New York children, as well as children in other states. A few children across the country have died.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the first reports of the syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April.

MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs. According to the Centers for Disease Control, most children with MIS-C have a fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet.

State health commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. issued a letter with guidance on the syndrome to Virginia health care providers on May 15.

“I urge all health care providers in Virginia to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department by the most rapid means,” said Dr. Oliver. “All Virginians should take steps to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings if appropriate.”

Cloth face coverings are not recommended for children under 2 years old.

Parents should watch for persistent fever in their children and contact their pediatrician if a child appears especially ill.

Children are less likely than adults to develop COVID-19 and their illnesses usually are less severe, although they can spread the disease without showing symptoms.

The health department on Monday reported almost 1,500 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 37,727. The department reported a total of 1,208 confirmed or probable deaths from the illness.

Also Monday, the Virginia Department of Corrections reported six inmates have died due to COVID-19 and 12 were hospitalized. The latest death was reported at Buckingham Correctional Center, TV station WWBT reported.

Around the world, millions have been infected. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

The majority of people recover.