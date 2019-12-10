Virginia senators honor veterans at annual event

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine welcomed Virginians who served for the annual Veterans Commonwealth Coffee event.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine at the Veterans Commonwealth Coffee event on Dec. 10, 2019.

Veterans chatted with the senators over coffee and donuts. They also had a chance to get their picture taken with the pair.

The event is held every year as a tribute to our nation’s heroes.

“We want to show support for those who serve our nation and explain some of the things that we’ve been working on to help veterans," said. Sen. Warner.

These are the folks who have sacrificed, with their families, to keep us safe, and we want to say thank you," said Sen. Kaine.

A Woodbridge man was also presented with the Army’s Legion of Merit during the event.

You can watch full interviews with both Kaine and Warner at the event above, including their responses when asked about the growing 'Second Amendment sanctuary' movement across Virginia.