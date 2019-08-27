Virginia sheriff: Inmate placed in medical coma after beating

A Virginia sheriff says a jail inmate was apparently beaten by his two cellmates so badly that he's been placed in a medical coma.

Sheriff Mike Ward says deputies discovered the injured 42-year-old man around 3 a.m. Sunday at Henrico County's Regional Jail West. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the man's jaw and both his arms were broken.

Wade called it “probably the worst assault I’ve seen in my time here.”

“Since I have been here, this is the worst assault that’s happened in the jail. We haven’t had that many, but this is by far the worst,” Wade said.

The attackers are believed to be the man’s cellmates – a 22-year-old and a 45-year-old – and the attack went unnoticed in Henrico Jail West.

None of the people involved have been identified.

Wade says the man's cellmates have been isolated and charges are pending. Sheriff's deputies, Henrico police and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office are investigating.

Sheriff Wade described the main attacker in this incident as ‘an extremely dangerous person’.

“You heard like a squeaking like a basketball court. Things hitting the floor and thrown against the wall. You heard moans and groans. Stuff like that," an unidentified inmate said.

Investigators are still working to figure out just how it started.

