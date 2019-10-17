Virginia state trooper hurt during routine traffic stop

A Virginia state trooper was hurt when his vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver during a routine traffic stop.

State police say Trooper K.S. Kerr was hit after he pulled over a 20016 Land Rover for speeding on Interstate 264 in Norfolk around 10:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say that after speaking to the driver, the trooper was inside his vehicle with his emergency lights activated on the right shoulder when a 2009 Cadillac ran off the roadway and struck the trooper's vehicle and the Land Rover.

The driver of the Cadillac, 41-year-old Terrie Lynn Wilkins, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

Kerr and Wilkins were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Land Rover was uninjured.

