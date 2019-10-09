Virginia superintendent tours schools in Valley

The Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction made a few stops in the Valley on Tuesday, as he continues to tour each of the school districts in the state.

"I made a commitment to try and visit every school division in the commonwealth in my first two years," James Lane said.

Lane made stops in Waynesboro and Staunton to tour different schools. In Waynesboro, he toured the Waynesboro Augusta County Post-High Learning Lab. The house is beside the high school and will be used to provide students with special needs develop skills needed for living on their own.

Lane and other school officials also toured the career and technical education building. The spaces houses CTE classes at the high school. Lane said he wants to see what each school system has to offer.

"The schools in the Valley are some of the most innovative school districts that we have in Virginia," Lane said. "You can tell that they have a passion for every student no matter what their background is and like this experience here today, you get the opportunity to see how they're really investing and making sure that every child has real world experiences to engage them in learning."

Before going to Waynesboro, Lane toured the alternative center in Staunton. He also stopped by the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.