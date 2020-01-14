Virginia taco restaurant being featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

Soul Taco was ranked as the #1 taco restaurant in Virginia by MSN.com and now the restaurant is about to be featured on the Food Network.

“My restaurant, Soul Taco, is going to be on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” Trey Owens, owner of Soul Taco, said.

It's a once in a lifetime opportunity that Owens tells NBC12 he’ll never forget.

“As soon as I got the email, I just got the got the phone number and called them immediately,” Owens said.

Owens says he couldn’t believe this was happening as it was a dream come true.

“When we set out to open the restaurant. we kind of sat down and talked about our dreams for the restaurant and one of those things was to be on 'Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives,'" Owens said.

Trey recalls always watching the Food Network before opening his shop, learning and applying what he learned to his grandmother’s recipes.

“Knowing that I’m going to be actually on that network that I learned so much from is major, and it’s here in Jackson Ward in my city, born and raised," Owens said. “I just can’t believe it. I hoped for it, prayed for it, but the response has been phenomenal.”

Just a few years ago, Trey wasn’t sure how his story would turn out; he’d lost his job at a bank and was forced to move to Creighton court to figure things out.

“I’m thankful I didn’t give up,” Owens said.

While he's thankful, Owens says his success is bittersweet. His brother, who was recently killed in Creighton Court, is never far from his mind.

"I’m not sure how to process it because it’s a bit of survivors' remorse I was there, I lived in Creighton, I made it out, thank God I did, but three weeks ago my brother didn’t.

Now, pressing forward, Trey is hoping to continue putting Jackson Ward on the map.

“It was major for me to bring a food network star to Jackson Ward and we did it within our first year so that is even more surreal,” Owens said.

The episode is set to air Jan. 17th at 9 p.m.