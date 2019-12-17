Virginia teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

Chesterfield police have arrested a teacher for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Joshua L. Alford, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in a custodial relationship.

Police said that while Alford was a teacher at Manchester High School, he had an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female student.

During the investigation, police said he and the student began talking during the 2016-17 school year. During the 2018-19 school year, investigators said he had sexual contact with the victim.

“Mr. Alford was placed on administrative leave when the allegations of improper conduct were raised. He remains on leave pending the outcome of an internal review," a spokesperson for Chesterfield Public Schools said.

School officials said Alford was hired as a school security officer in 2014 and was hired as a secondary teacher in 2016. He also served as an assistant football coach.

He was released on bond and is set to appear in court on Dec. 20.