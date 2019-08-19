Virginia team no-hits Minnesota in Little League World Series

A Virginia Little League team advanced in the World Series after no-hitting Minnesota on Sunday.

According to the Loudoun Times-Mirror, the team won 11-0 as Justin Lee delivered the second no-hitter.

On Friday, Justin Lee, Liam Thyen and Chase Obstgarten combined to pitch the no-hitter against Rhode Island in a 3-0 win.

Loudoun South is the first team from the state in 25 years to play in the Little League World Series in Williamport, Pa.

Loudoun South will have two days off before playing on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. They’ll play either the West Region or Mid-Atlantic Region.

