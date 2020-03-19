Virginia therapist accused of sexual battery

An Afton therapist is facing one count of sexual battery.

The Albemarle County Police Department says it received a complaint about an incident that allegedly took place at Encompass Therapy, in Albemarle County, on February 10.

After an investigation was conducted, investigators arrested 52-year-old Richard Eugene Moore Jr. on Wednesday, March 18. Officers say Moore is employed as a therapist at Encompass Therapy.

Moore is charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor county of sexual battery.

The department did not provide any other details about the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chuck Marshall with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.

