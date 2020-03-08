Virginia to expand gambling options, legalize casinos

Virginia lawmakers have approved a broad expansion of gambling options in a state that's been largely loathe to embracing new betting options in the past.

Lawmakers gave final approval to legislation Sunday to allow voters in Bristol, Danville, Richmond, Norfolk and Portsmouth to hold local referendums later this year to approve casinos.

Legislators also have approved the expansion of slot-like machines and signed off on online lottery sales and sports betting. Gov. Ralph Northam still needs to give final approval before the legislation can become law.