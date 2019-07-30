Virginia to hold annual 3-day sales tax holiday

Virginia will hold its annual three-day sales tax holiday this weekend.

The tax holiday is meant to help families save money on back-to-school purchases and to encourage Virginians to take necessary precautions during hurricane season.

Consumers can purchase eligible items from Friday through Sunday without paying state and local sales tax.

Eligible products include school supplies that cost $20 or less per item, and clothing and footwear that cost $100 or less per item.

Hurricane and emergency preparedness items include: portable generators, $1,000 or less; gas-powered chain saws, $350 or less; chain saw accessories, $60 or less; and other hurricane preparedness products, $60 or less.

A detailed list of qualifying items can be found on the Virginia Tax website.

To go along with tax-free weekend, WHSV is working with the United Way and the Salvation Army to "Stuff the Bus" with school supplies at Walmarts around the Shenandoah Valley this weekend. You can learn more about how you can help provide school supplies for children in need in our area here.