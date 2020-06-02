Virginia to host free fishing days in June

Virginia will host free fishing days for June 5-7.

No fishing license of any kind will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing.

To increase angling opportunities, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has removed the restriction to fishing designated stocked trout waters. The DGIF said the decision opens more than 2,900 miles of trout streams, in addition to numerous ponds, small lakes and reservoirs.

All fishing regulations including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect. You can find them here.

The event is to allow people who may not otherwise have access to fishing to get the chance and to allow children to be introduced to the activity.