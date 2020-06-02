Virginia to release more emergency SNAP benefits

More emergency SNAP benefits are coming this month, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Additional emergency benefits will be loaded onto SNAP EBT cards on June 17.

The state department of social services is making this additional round of emergency benefits available to help families in need during the pandemic. This round is for those who are not already receiving maximum SNAP benefits.

The benefits will automatically load, so users don't have to do anything.

For more information, click here.