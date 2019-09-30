Virginia town watches drone delivery service for the first time

A new business is taking flight in a Virginia town. For the first time, people in Christiansburg got to see how Wing will use drones to deliver products.

Photo: WDBJ7

"It seems pretty well-controlled," Christiansburg resident Rob Davidson said.

That was Davidson's first thought when he watched a drone fly up in the air and drop off a package.

"That's pretty beneficial that you can get something in 10 to 15 minutes without having to load 2 kids into car seats, having to get them out of the car seats into the store, so actually that sounds pretty good," Davidson said.

He and others in the Christiansburg community were some of the first to watch Wing's delivery drone in action. Wing partnered with FedEx, Walgreens, and Christiansburg local Sugar Magnolia to launch a trial for its new service in Christiansburg. Drones can pick up and deliver items in a matter of minutes.

"It's faster than other types of ground delivery, it's more convenient, it's also safer," Jonathan Bass, Head of Communications and Marketing for Wing, said.

Montgomery County is the first location that gets to try out Wing's product.

"We've been partnering with Virginia Tech since 2016, with the Mid Atlantic Aviation Partnership. It's a drone research division of Virginia Tech; we did our first test in 2016, we delivered to Virginia Tech students, so this is a continuation of that," Bass said.

And Saturday, people watched the drone in awe, realizing this service is turning into a reality.

"It's not that often that college towns are the first in the country to get some new technology, so it's nice, and we can just start using it earlier than other people," Davidson said.

The drones will deliver items such as chocolates and over-the-counter medicines.

"There are times when you have 2 kids running around and there's something you could really use quickly," Davidson said.